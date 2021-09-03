HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 17,547 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,547 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $262,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $455.30. 237,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,642. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

