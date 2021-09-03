Hive Price Up 25% Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001395 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $289.39 million and approximately $309.79 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hive has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000184 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000465 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001470 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 410,169,695 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

