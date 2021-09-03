Hiveterminal Token Price Up 14% Over Last Week (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $21,917.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00124584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.00794259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00046866 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.