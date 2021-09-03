HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,335.88 ($17.45).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSV shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get HomeServe alerts:

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 1,002 ($13.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 950.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,027.26. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,304 ($17.04).

In other HomeServe news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total value of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Insiders acquired 48 shares of company stock valued at $45,168 in the last ninety days.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.