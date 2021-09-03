HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,335.88 ($17.45).
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSV shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 1,002 ($13.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 950.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,027.26. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,304 ($17.04).
HomeServe Company Profile
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
