Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE HMN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 286,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

