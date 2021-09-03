Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 19,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 17,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.