Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $46.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hormel Foods traded as low as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 17153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,137,000 after purchasing an additional 359,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after acquiring an additional 667,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,743,000 after acquiring an additional 147,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.