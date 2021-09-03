Houman Behzadi Sells 15,887 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $850,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Houman Behzadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $746,053.52.

On Friday, July 9th, Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $4,085,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $4,449,200.00.

Shares of AI traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,036,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,089. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $826,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 42.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 12.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

