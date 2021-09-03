Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 19,499 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 14.1% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $36,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $156.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,954. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.79 and a 200 day moving average of $147.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

