Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 45,078 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,078 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises about 3.0% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 0.39% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.89. 9,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,395. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company's principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

