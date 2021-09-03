Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000.

IVV stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $455.07. 2,621,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $441.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

