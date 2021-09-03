Howard Financial Services LTD. Increases Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 0.17% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 213.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $240,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $362,000.

NYSEARCA HTRB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.12. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $42.66.

