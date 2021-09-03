Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 5,149 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 120.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,102,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 413,406 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 213,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 65,722 shares during the period.

FIXD stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $54.04. 364,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,327. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

