Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Humana worth $29,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Humana by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after buying an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Humana by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $1,307,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Humana by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.35.

Humana stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.89. 8,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,391. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $434.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.61. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

