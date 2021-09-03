Humanscape Market Capitalization Hits $74.78 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $74.78 million and $20.69 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00061844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00123171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.65 or 0.00791945 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00046942 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 575,819,737 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

