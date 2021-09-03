HUNT Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. HUNT has a market capitalization of $48.70 million and $65.02 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HUNT has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00127607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.78 or 0.00796249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00046917 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

