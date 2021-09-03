Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading Up 1% This Week

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $48,930.56 or 0.97060702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.95 billion and approximately $14.98 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00067127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00131520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00155130 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 71.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.89 or 0.07789552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,464.91 or 1.00104301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $412.12 or 0.00817490 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

