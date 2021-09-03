Huobi Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $276.55 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $15.27 or 0.00030600 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.54 billion and approximately $276.55 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00060922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00124977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $394.26 or 0.00789888 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00046988 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,099,511 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

