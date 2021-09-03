Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Trading Up 6.6%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 122,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,356,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,413,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.