HYCON Price Up 5.6% This Week (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $575,644.27 and $74,768.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000041 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00060523 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

