Hydra Price Tops $20.82 on Major Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Hydra has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $20.82 or 0.00041588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a market capitalization of $80.34 million and $1.19 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00066757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00141993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.12 or 0.00166037 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.68 or 0.07869349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,915.53 or 0.99704202 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.52 or 0.00810016 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,188,108 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.