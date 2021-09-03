Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.27 and last traded at $53.12. Approximately 725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 576,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

HYFM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

