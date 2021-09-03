Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Tops $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $240,695.71 and approximately $7,852.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00067808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00131482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00157671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.22 or 0.07896985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,893.51 or 0.99591987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00816546 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

