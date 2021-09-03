I/O Coin (IOC) Price Tops $0.12

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $880.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.54 or 0.00493460 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002860 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.38 or 0.01133284 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,083,951 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

