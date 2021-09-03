IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.00 and last traded at C$11.07. Approximately 5,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 33,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.08.

IBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IBI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$346.75 million and a P/E ratio of 23.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

