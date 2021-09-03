ichi.farm Price Reaches $3.92 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00067646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00134912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00163711 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,954.49 or 0.07914533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,073.30 or 1.00216838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.40 or 0.00813370 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars.

