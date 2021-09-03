ICHI (ICHI) One Day Volume Hits $5.52 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. ICHI has a market cap of $17.45 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.16 or 0.00010197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00066687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00132111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00154848 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.40 or 0.07940966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,624.35 or 1.00066253 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.76 or 0.00821812 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,383,125 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

