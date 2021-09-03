Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Ichor worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 236.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Ichor stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

