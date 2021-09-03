Idena (IDNA) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Idena has a market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $98,146.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idena has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00066748 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00064037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00130824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00091079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00155203 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 73,672,465 coins and its circulating supply is 50,167,837 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.