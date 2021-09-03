Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. Identiv posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Identiv.

INVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.25 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Identiv by 74.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 66,176 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Identiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Identiv by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

