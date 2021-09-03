IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market cap of $261.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)

IDEX Biometrics ASA is engages in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensor and on-card enrollment solution. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.