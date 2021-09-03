Idle Hits Market Cap of $25.84 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Idle has a market cap of $25.84 million and approximately $484,413.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idle has traded up 73.8% against the dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $10.25 or 0.00020413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00066748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00130824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00155203 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.95 or 0.07800337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,242.94 or 1.00106417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.79 or 0.00816490 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

