iEthereum (IETH) Market Cap Tops $1.78 Million

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One iEthereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, iEthereum has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. iEthereum has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $22.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00060922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00127722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.64 or 0.00790266 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00046776 BTC.

iEthereum Coin Profile

iEthereum (CRYPTO:IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

iEthereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iEthereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

