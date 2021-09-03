IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Bruce Keyt Sells 1,244 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $87,938.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $83,214.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $102,877.50.

NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.09. 119,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of -1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average of $78.20. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IGMS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after buying an additional 314,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

