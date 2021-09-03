IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $37.23 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.8522 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.