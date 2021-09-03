IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

INFO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $121.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.59. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $123.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IHS Markit by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,399,000 after purchasing an additional 247,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 13.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 28.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.