IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $123.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.59.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

