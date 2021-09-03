imbrex (REX) Market Cap Hits $123,847.36

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a market capitalization of $123,847.36 and $5.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded up 57.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00061874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00122736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.95 or 0.00789649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046910 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex (REX) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

