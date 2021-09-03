Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 112.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Inari Medical worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NARI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $841,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Inari Medical by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $5,661,208.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,946,133.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,085 shares of company stock worth $14,693,938 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.27 and a beta of 2.16. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NARI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

