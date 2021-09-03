Incent (INCNT) Trading 4.5% Higher This Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Incent has a market cap of $1.09 million and $27.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

