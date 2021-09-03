Indexed Finance (NDX) Hits Market Cap of $2.94 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.44 or 0.00006771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $52,758.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00064820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00132497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.63 or 0.00154939 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.92 or 0.07813202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,757.27 or 1.00021266 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.86 or 0.00815540 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.