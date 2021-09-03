Injective Protocol Price Hits $13.54 on Top Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $442.03 million and $38.09 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $13.54 or 0.00026917 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00129109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.14 or 0.00787741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00046547 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

