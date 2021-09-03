Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.94

Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 189582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised Innate Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.94 million and a PE ratio of -14.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHA. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innate Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

