Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) traded up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $3.95. 10,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 491% from the average session volume of 1,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Innate Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

