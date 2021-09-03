Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.92. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 186 shares trading hands.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.