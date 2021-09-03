Insider Buying: Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Major Shareholder Buys 58,300 Shares of Stock

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) major shareholder Norman H. Pessin purchased 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $349,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
OTCMKTS:DUOT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 26,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,418. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.
Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter.
About Duos Technologies Group
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
