Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $70,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Johnny Trotter acquired 500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $23,675.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,220.00.

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.86. 3,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,185. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

