Insider Buying: Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1) Insider Buys 243,900 Shares of Stock

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1) insider John Ian Stalker acquired 243,900 shares of Helium One Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £19,512 ($25,492.55).

Helium One Global stock opened at GBX 9.20 ($0.12) on Friday. Helium One Global Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The stock has a market cap of £56.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.51.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Helium One Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

