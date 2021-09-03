Insider Buying: Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) insider Dale Jane Murray bought 40,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £107,600 ($140,580.09).

Shares of JUP stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 265.80 ($3.47). 446,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 277.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 277.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JUP shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 315.75 ($4.13).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

