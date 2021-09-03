Insider Buying: Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Buys 15,553 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 15,553 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.71 per share, with a total value of $913,116.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 355 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $20,064.60.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,784 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $214,363.60.

On Friday, August 13th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 10,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $566,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $857,400.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $227,526.00.

Shares of NYSE RM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.72. 32,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a current ratio of 28.98. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $60.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 78,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

